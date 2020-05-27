Man arrested, charged in deadly May 18 multi-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

Tyrese Thompson was taken into custody today by Harrisburg Police who were investigating the crash, which killed a 19-year-old woman

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a deadly crash that killed a 19-year-old woman on May 18 in Harrisburg.

Tyrese Thompson is charged with homicide by vehicle and related offenses in connection to the incident, which occurred at S. 17th and Chestnut streets at about 12:45 p.m., according to Harrisburg Police.

Thompson was taken into custody on Wednesday, police say.

The female victim died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. Several other people were seriously injured in the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, police say.