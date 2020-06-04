Man accused of stealing approximately $2000 in retail from Walmart in Washington Township

Craig Hare, 49, of Carlisle, is suspected of committing retail theft which included fishing equipment, flares and flare guns.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing approximately $2000 in retail from a Walmart in Washington Township.

Craig Hare, 49, of Carlisle, is suspected of committing retail theft which included fishing equipment, flares and flare guns.

On March 31 at around 6 p.m., police received a call from the Walmart on the 200 block of Kocher Lane about a suspect that had previously stole the items and left the store.

According to officials, a Walmart Asset Protection associate said the same suspect committed retail theft again that day.

Police later conducted a traffic stop and identified Hare. Officials determined that Hare used Velcro to attach a fraudulent registration plate over his original registration plate.

He was also in the vehicle with a juvenile girl, according to police.

Officers placed Hare into custody for retail theft. Upon police investigation, Hare admitted to stealing from various Walmart locations.

Officers later recovered additional fishing equipment, flares and flare guns from Hare's house. Police also found more retail theft items in his vehicle.