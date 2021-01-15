x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Dauphin County

Mailboxes around Harrisburg's Capitol Complex will be temporarily moved as a safety precaution

The 10 mailboxes around the Capitol building will be removed Tuesday and return to service on Thursday.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania District of the United States Postal Service announced Friday it will temporarily remove mailboxes adjacent to the Capitol building in Harrisburg next week.

The decision to move the boxes is an extra safety measure put in place ahead of potential protests in the Capitol Complex, the Postal Service said.

The mailboxes will be taken out of service on Tuesday, and will return to servic on Thursday.

The mailboxes being temporarily removed are located at:

  • 101 State St
  • 100 North St
  • 201 State St
  • 700 N 3rd St
  • 500 N 3rd St
  • 450 N 3rd St
  • 212 Locust St
  • 500 N 3rd St
  • 700 N 3rd St
  • 601 N 2nd St

The temporary removal of these collection boxes is a precautionary measure to protect postal property, employees, and the public, the Postal Service said.

Related Articles