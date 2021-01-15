Mailboxes around Harrisburg's Capitol Complex will be temporarily moved as a safety precaution

The 10 mailboxes around the Capitol building will be removed Tuesday and return to service on Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania District of the United States Postal Service announced Friday it will temporarily remove mailboxes adjacent to the Capitol building in Harrisburg next week.

The decision to move the boxes is an extra safety measure put in place ahead of potential protests in the Capitol Complex, the Postal Service said.

The mailboxes will be taken out of service on Tuesday, and will return to servic on Thursday.

The mailboxes being temporarily removed are located at:

101 State St

100 North St

201 State St

700 N 3rd St

500 N 3rd St

450 N 3rd St

212 Locust St

500 N 3rd St

700 N 3rd St

601 N 2nd St