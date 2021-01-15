Mailboxes around Harrisburg's Capitol Complex will be temporarily moved as a safety precaution

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania District of the United States Postal Service announced Friday it will temporarily remove mailboxes adjacent to the Capitol building in Harrisburg next week.
The decision to move the boxes is an extra safety measure put in place ahead of potential protests in the Capitol Complex, the Postal Service said.
The mailboxes will be taken out of service on Tuesday, and will return to servic on Thursday.
The mailboxes being temporarily removed are located at:
- 101 State St
- 100 North St
- 201 State St
- 700 N 3rd St
- 500 N 3rd St
- 450 N 3rd St
- 212 Locust St
- 500 N 3rd St
- 700 N 3rd St
- 601 N 2nd St
The temporary removal of these collection boxes is a precautionary measure to protect postal property, employees, and the public, the Postal Service said.