Lower Paxton Township Police warn of potential home improvement scam in the area

A woman was victimized by someone claiming to perform driveway improvements in the area of Woodcrest Lane and Colonial Road last week, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are warning residents to be wary after a homeowner in the area of Woodcrest Lane and Colonial Road fell victim to a home improvement scam last week.

According to police, the victim was outside her home when she saw a newer model silver Chevy Silverado pickup truck park in her driveway. A white man and white woman, both believed to be in their 40s, exited the truck and began spraying an unknown black substance onto the victim's driveway without permission.

The man ignored the victim's requests to leave, according to police.

When he finished spraying the driveway, he allegedly began intimidating the victim, using threatening mannerisms, and convinced her to write a $4,000 check paid out to cash.

The victim complied, then subsequently stopped payment on the check at her bank, police say.