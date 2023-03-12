Lower Paxton police searching for missing man with dementia

Lal Khapangi, 50, has been missing since 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon at his residence. Police warn that he may be at extra risk due to mental health issues.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is currently searching for Lal Khapangi, a 50-year-old man who suffers from dementia and mental health issues.

Khapangi is described as 5-foot-2, 135 pounds, with short black hair, no facial hair, and is suspected to be wearing shorts and a green/black t-shirt.

Officials stated Khapangi was last seen walking from his house in the 4900 block of Hamilton at 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.