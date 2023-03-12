Lower Paxton police searching for missing man with dementia

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is currently searching for Lal Khapangi, a 50-year-old man who suffers from dementia and mental health issues.
Khapangi is described as 5-foot-2, 135 pounds, with short black hair, no facial hair, and is suspected to be wearing shorts and a green/black t-shirt.
Officials stated Khapangi was last seen walking from his house in the 4900 block of Hamilton at 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police at (717)-558-6900, or by submitting a tip through CRIMEWATCH.