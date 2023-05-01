Lower Paxton artists unite to beautify community through trash cans

The new "Trash(Can) to Treasure" program allows members of the community to paint murals on trash cans that will be featured throughout the township.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Both amateur and advanced artists in Dauphin County took to an unusual canvas Sunday afternoon.

Kids and adults gathered at American Legion Post 272 to paint murals on new trash cans for Lower Paxton Townships parks.

The event is part of the "Trash(Can) to Treasure" program, where the township provides plain metal barrels for people to turn into a work of art.

Officials with Post 272 say the event is a fun project that allows members to explore their creativity.

"It's just a fun project, and everyone can get together and have some fun painting cans," said American Legion Post 272 First Vice Commander Adrienne O'Brien. "Then, they go out in the park so it helps beautify [those] as well. It's a win-win for both of us."

On Sunday, members and children decorated eight of the 20 new trash containers purchased by the township.