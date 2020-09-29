Lower Allen Township Sheetz store that was the subject of controversy among neighbors will open this week

Neighbors in the area of the store's Cedar Cliff Drive location in Camp Hill were initially concerned about potential increases in traffic and safety issues.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from September 2019.

The Sheetz store whose location in Lower Allen Township raised concerns from nearby residents about traffic and safety will open Wednesday, the convenience store company announced.

The store, located at 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive in Camp Hill, was the subject of controversy when plans for its opening were announced in 2019.

Some Lower Allen Township residents voiced concerns about an increase in traffic and the potential safety issues. Others were worried about the size of the store.

When it became aware of the concerns, Sheetz held an open house at Cedar Cliff High School to allow residents to view the blueprints for the store and to address any issues raised by the community.

"Sheetz was very recently made aware of concerns surrounding this project and we are committed to working with the community toward finding solutions," the company said at the time. "We work continually to be the best neighbor we can be in each community in which our stores operate."

In recognition of its opening, Sheetz said it is providing a $2,500 donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which serves more than 200,000 people in need every month.



Sheetz will also provide another $2,500 donation to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, the company said.



The new location offers Sheetz’s award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu on its unique touch-screen order terminals where customers will be able to order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.