Dauphin County

$860,000 lottery ticket sold in Dauphin County

Penn National Race Course will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
Credit: WPMT

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Dauphin County business sold a lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million from yesterday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced this morning.

Penn National Race Course will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Match 6 ticket. 

It correctly matched all six winning numbers, 11-21-28-31-34-43, to win the $860,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. 

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit PALottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

 More than 30,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing, the Lottery said. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

