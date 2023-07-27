$860,000 lottery ticket sold in Dauphin County

Penn National Race Course will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Dauphin County business sold a lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million from yesterday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced this morning.

Penn National Race Course will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Match 6 ticket.

It correctly matched all six winning numbers, 11-21-28-31-34-43, to win the $860,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

More than 30,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing, the Lottery said. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.