Local business owners doing 'a different kind of good' despite hardships

Despite struggles due to the pandemic, Anya and Titus Queen continue to find ways to support their community.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Anya and Titus Queen have been giving back to their community since opening Queen’s Barbeque and Southern Cuisine in January of 2020.

"We made it a mission of ours to feed people in our community that didn't have enough funds to come in and purchase a meal," Anya Queen said. "The community backed us by donating towards that cause."

They continue that mission despite their personal hardships.

The Queen’s lost their home during the pandemic and closed the brick-and mortar-store this summer.

"We ended up closing June 3 of this year because of COVID," Anya Queen said. "We didn't get funding. We didn't get grants."

Anya and Titus Queen are the Owners of Queen's BBQ & Southern Cuisine.



The couple says that won’t stop them from continuing to give back to the community who supported them.

"We still have people that are just constantly giving," Titus Queen said. "So we're constantly doing."

One of those people is their pastor at The Journey Church, Kris Sledge, who provides the church’s kitchen for the Queen's to prepare meals, including those they plan to donate this Thanksgiving.

"We had an initial conversation this summer and then ever since we've been able to partner together," Sledge said.

Through the catering business, the Queen’s help support Jay's Journey Clothing Closet at the church, an initiative also born during the pandemic.

Sledge says they've been able to provide clothing for years while keeping the closet stocked.

"Multiple times since 2020, we've been able to open up our closet using our facility or fellowship hall just to give away clothing," Sledge said.

Some of the items the church is hoping to collect this holiday season are:

• Men's warm-weather clothing

• Kids and youth clothing

• Men's hygiene items (deodorant, soap, etc.)

• New men's underwear

The Queen’s are looking to use donations to both feed and clothe those in need this holiday season for a different kind of good.”

“Why not?" Tanya Queens said. "Why not help others?"

"We’re never gonna stop trying to help, never gonna stop even though we get set back," Titus Queen said. "We're not gonna stay down. We're gonna stand back up, keep pushing.”