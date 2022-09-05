Harrisburg man accused of impersonating officer during alleged robbery

Rancel Penalver, 47, allegedly robbed a person of a large amount of money while dressed in a police-style uniform with body armor stating "Fugitive Recovery Agent."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing several charges after police say he robbed multiple victims while wearing a police-style uniform in an early Sunday morning incident in the city.

Rancel Penalver, 47, is charged with robbery, impersonating a public servant, simple assault, unlawful restraint, and possessing an instrument of crime (illegal body armor) in connection to the alleged incident, according to Harrisburg Police.

The victims in the case flagged down a police cruiser around 4 a.m. at North 7th and Maclay streets, police say. They reported that they'd been robbed by a man wearing a police-style uniform and provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle, according to police.

The victims stated that Penalver had stopped and detained them, and had taken a large amount of money from one of the victims. Officers used video evidence to confirm the events that took place, police claim.

Officers located Penalver a short time later, police say. He was allegedly wearing a uniform with external body armor that read "Fugitive Recovery Agent," according to police.

He was also allegedly in possession of loaded pistol magazines, pepper spray, handcuffs, a badge, and an airsoft pistol that resembled a real handgun, police say.

Penalver was taken into custody. A large amount of money was recovered from Penalver upon his arrest.