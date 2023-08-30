PennDOT, Pa. State Police discourage impaired driving ahead of Labor Day weekend

PennDOT officials added driving under the influence can be a fatal mistake, with six deadly alcohol-related crashes over Labor Day weekend in 2022.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Labor Day holiday is a great way to get in some last-minute summer fun; however, getting behind the wheel after too much fun can be dangerous.

To discourage impaired driving, state officials are urging people to stay safe on the roads. One of the best ways drivers can stay safe and avoid being pulled over is to celebrate responsibly.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Adam Reed, the communications director for the Pennsylvania State Police said, “Anytime you get behind the wheel during a busy holiday weekend like this, there is an increased risk that you’re going to be sharing the road with impaired drivers.”

Because Labor Day is an extended weekend, state police say people driving under the influence is one of the most common issues they see. Police cite an increase in travel as a reason for this.

“Over last Labor Day weekend in 2022, our troopers made over 500 DUI arrests,” Reed said.

“Crashes involving impaired drivers are entirely preventable,” said Cheryl Moon, the executive deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

People can expect to see increased police presence on the roads this weekend and through September 4. Police will monitor driver speed and any swerving. If pulled over, drivers should be prepared to complete several sobriety tests, such as a breathalyzer. Being found impaired carries several penalties.

“Driving under the influence comes with hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in fines, the suspension of your driver’s license, and potential jail time,” noted Reed.

Driving impaired or under the influence doesn’t just include alcohol. Drivers can also be under the influence of illegal or legal substances such as prescription drugs. So, what can drivers do to avoid being pulled over by police?