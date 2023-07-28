Dauphin County man accused of sexual assault, woman charged with physical assault against teenage victims

Kevin Atling, 49, allegedly had inappropriate contact with both victims while Stacy Shalters, 43, allegedly physically abused one of them, State Police claim.

GRATZ, Pa. — A man and woman from Dauphin County have been charged in connection to the alleged sexual and physical abuse of two juvenile girls, according to State Police.

Kevin Atling, 49, and Stacy Shalters, 43, both of Gratz, were arrested Wednesday following a police investigation of allegations brought against both of them by two underage female victims.

Atling is accused of sexually abusing both girls over the period of a year, according to police.

He is charged with two first-degree felony counts of trafficking in individuals, two third-degree felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, two third-degree felony counts of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

During an interview with police regarding Atling's alleged sexual assaults, the younger of the two victims also accused Shalters of multiple acts of physical abuse, leading to charges against her, police said.

Shalters is charged with two third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to police.

She allegedly physically abused the victim on at least one occasion, striking her in the face and head with her hands, causing the victim to suffer bruising around her right eye, according to police.

Authorities began investigating the couple in April, when the older of the two victims reported Atling's alleged sexual abuse to the administration at her school, who contacted police and Dauphin County Youth Services, police said.

The older victim reported that Atling sexually abused her on several occasions over the course of a year. He allegedly touched both children inappropriately on multiple occasions, would routinely appear naked in front of them, and often asked the older victim to perform sexual acts with him, police claim.

Atling allegedly admitted to exposing himself to and touching both victims in an interview with police.

Shalters allegedly admitted to physically abusing the younger victim and told police she was aware of the acts of sexual abuse Atling is accused of perpetrating, police said.

She also allegedly attempted to defend Atling's alleged conduct, according to police.

Atling and Shalters are both being held in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail following their arrests, police said.

Atling's bail was set at $150,000, while Shalters' was $50,000.