Inmate found dead in cell at Dauphin County Prison; investigation underway

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are investigating after an inmate at Dauphin County Prison was found dead in his cell late Tuesday night, county officials said Wednesday.

Kejaun Cooke, 19, was pronounced dead at Holy Spirit Hospital just after midnight, after he was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a spokesperson for the county.

The county's Criminal Investigation Division is overseeing the investigation, the county said.

According to the investigation so far:

Cooke’s cellmate discovered Cooke unresponsive on the floor and called for help. A correctional officer and medical staff arrived, and CPR was performed.

Cooke was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased at 12:10 a.m.

Cooke’s registered next of kin was notified early Wednesday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.