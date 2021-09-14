Susquehanna Township police introduce two new K-9 officers, Indy and Ghost

Indy is partnered with Officer Tyler Parrey, while Ghost will work with Officer David Yanich, according to the department.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township Police Department has been bolstered by the arrival of two new K-9 officers, the department announced this week.

K-9 Officers "Indy" and "Ghost" recently joined the force, the department said.

Indy is partnered with Officer Tyler Parrey, while Ghost will work with Officer David Yanich, according to the department.

After they complete their training, the K-9 officers join Auggie, who is already a member of the department.

The new K-9 officers will soon be on patrol in the township.