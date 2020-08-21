K-9 Officer Santi joins Swatara Township Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Police Department announced Friday that a new member is joining the force: K-9 Officer Santi.
Working alongside his partner, Officer Chris Smith, Santi is the third K-9 officer to join the Swatara Police Department.
"Santi" means "peace" in Nepalese, the department said.
The one-year-old officer will be trained as a patrol dog specializing in narcotics detection, the department said. After completing his five-week training academy, Santi will join the department full-time.
The Swatara Police Department's K-9 Unit is funded through grants, donations, and fundraising events, the department said.
If you would like to make a donation to the K-9 division please email Cpl. Brandon Pokrop at bpokrop@swatarapolice.org or call 717-564-2550.