K-9 Officer Santi joins Swatara Township Police Department

The new K-9 will train to become a patrol dog specializing in narcotics detection, the department says

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Police Department announced Friday that a new member is joining the force: K-9 Officer Santi.

Working alongside his partner, Officer Chris Smith, Santi is the third K-9 officer to join the Swatara Police Department.

"Santi" means "peace" in Nepalese, the department said.

The one-year-old officer will be trained as a patrol dog specializing in narcotics detection, the department said. After completing his five-week training academy, Santi will join the department full-time.

The Swatara Police Department's K-9 Unit is funded through grants, donations, and fundraising events, the department said.