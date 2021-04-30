Juvenile charged with arson after investigation of April 18 debris fire at Hummelstown-Middletown railroad bridge

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Derry Township Police have charged a 16-year-old juvenile with arson after the investigation of an April 18 fire on a railroad bridge spanning the Swatara Creek.

But, police said, during efforts to extinguish the fire, a Hummelstown Fire Department boat sustained heavy damage and is considered to be a total loss.

Police said the fire, which started on a pile of debris under the bridge, was reported around 9:45 p.m. on April 18. It was difficult for crews to gain access to the blaze, which occurred in a remote area long the railroad, according to police.