x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Dauphin County

Juvenile charged with arson after investigation of April 18 debris fire at Hummelstown-Middletown railroad bridge

A Hummelstown Fire Company boat was heavily damaged while fighting the fire, which was started on a pile of debris under the bridge, police say.
Credit: FOX43

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Derry Township Police have charged a 16-year-old juvenile with arson after the investigation of an April 18 fire on a railroad bridge spanning the Swatara Creek. 

The Middletown-Hummelstown Railroad bridge sustained no structural damage, police said.

But, police said, during efforts to extinguish the fire, a Hummelstown Fire Department boat sustained heavy damage and is considered to be a total loss.

Police said the fire, which started on a pile of debris under the bridge, was reported around 9:45 p.m. on April 18. It was difficult for crews to gain access to the blaze, which occurred in a remote area long the railroad, according to police. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app