Police: Hershey man sent explicit photos to minors, engaged in sexual activity with minor victim

Justin Waltz, 23, is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and related offenses, police said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — A Hershey man has been charged with offenses relating to the sexual abuse of children following a months-long investigation by police in Palmyra, Lebanon County.

Justin Waltz, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the Derry Township and Palmyra police departments, according to authorities. He is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children (child pornography), two counts of unlawful contact with a minor (sexual offenses), one count of criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of obscene and other sexual materials and performances (dissemination of explicit sexual material via electronic communication), and two counts of corruption of minors.

Police said Waltz transmitted sexually explicit photos and videos to multiple minors, some of whom were under the age of 16. He also had intentional contact with a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, according to police.

Waltz was detained at Dauphin County Prison for a probation violation, according to police.