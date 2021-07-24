Jury finds man guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in Dauphin County

Michael Strunk told detectives he had "accidentally" assaulted the victim on the first occasion thinking it was someone else who was sleeping on his couch.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County jury found a Harrisburg man guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2019, according to the county district attorney's office.

Michael Strunk, 34, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions in 2019. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before announcing the guilty verdict.

Strunk was convicted of sexual assault, indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle, the prosecutor, said of the victim, "It was gut-wrenching to hear her talk about her victimization. I hope that the verdict will help her in her healing process."

According to the district attorney's office, Strunk was originally interviewed about the abuse in October 2019 and at the time he denied having any sexual contact with the victim. A month after his arrest, Strunk told detectives he had "accidentally" assaulted the victim on the first occasion thinking it was someone else who was sleeping on his couch at his home.

Strunk's sentencing is scheduled for October 13, 2021, after an evaluation for Megan's Law classification by the Sexual Offender's Assessment Board.