Judge requests additional security after nearly 70 shots are fired outside his court in Harrisburg

Judge Paul Zozos and his staff say they are shaken after nearly 70 shots were fired along a stretch Rollerston Street in Harrisburg, where his office is located

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Just inches from where a bullet struck a window outside Judge Paul Zozos' office was a clerk who was sitting on the other side.

The Judge told FOX43 he thought what was happening on the street outside his courtroom was fireworks going off, until he saw his employees ducking for cover.

Now, he said, he is concerned for his staff and the safety and security of his office as the police still have not announced any arrests.

Zozos said it happened Monday afternoon and he walked out to find the grass covered in dozens of shell casings with nearly 70 shells collected at the scene along a stretch of Rollerston Street in Harrisburg.

One woman who lives nearby but who did not want to be identified said, "I thought it was a backfire, honestly. But, there was too many rounds for it to be just one car backfiring."

She added, "I opened the door and saw basically someone run off in a car."

Zozos said the incident has left many in his office shaken and in addition to his window, vehicles were also hit by the bullets including one with a family inside.

Zozos said he is being told to keep his door locked, but he said he would like "to have something" in the way of more security, such as a constable.

Meantime, the woman who lives nearby the scene said the incident is more frightening because it happened at a time when children were about to come home from school.