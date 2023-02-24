Middletown man dies in single-vehicle crash in Londonderry Township

Joseph T. Clair, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred Thursday night on the 800 block of N. Deodate Road, State Police said.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A Middletown man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Londonderry Township.

Joseph T. Clair, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 7:16 p.m. on the 800 block of North Deodate Road, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined Clair's vehicle, a 1989 Chevrolet Camaro, was traveling south on North Deodate Road when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck an embankment on the east side of the roadway, rolled over an undetermined number of times, and came to rest about 20 feet east of the road.