Joe Biden visits Harrisburg for Labor Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Harrisburg on Labor Day, making an appearance at the headquarters of the Pennsylvania chapter of AFL-CIO, a massive international federation of 55 unions and 12.5 million workers.

Biden preached a Labor Day message of support for American workers given the latest reported national unemployment rate of 8.4 percent, with 13.6 million people out of work.

“This pandemic has crushed our country. The sad thing is it didn’t have to be this bad,” Biden said. “I have a plan to rebuild this nation, to rebuild this nation better.”

Toward that end, he listed throughout his speech several measures he planned to take if elected president, including raising the minimum federal wage to $15 an hour, strengthening union rights, awarding government contracts to American companies that hire American workers, and renegotiating trade deals he described as “bad.”

All the while he blasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic-related recession.

“President Trump keeps talking about how great his economy is, how great the stock market is,” Biden said. “But the only reason he didn’t have the guts to take on COVID and threw up the white flag, he was worried if he starting talking about saving people’s lives, the stock market may fall.”

Biden’s Harrisburg visit brought a small group of protesters and a larger group of supporters.

“I actually lost a job because of COVID,” said Biden supporter Gail Geyer of Camp Hill. “So I am very supportive of labor, unions.”

“I’m a social worker. So many causes important to me are important to Joe,” said Carlisle resident Jan Primmer, also a Biden supporter.

The in-person event marks a planned ramping up of the campaign. After cancelling most campaign events to stay in his Delaware home, Biden had stated he missed in-person appearances; he has said he is a “tactile” politician who enjoys meeting people and shaking hands.

With only 56 days until the election, the Biden campaign will soon be making many visits to battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

“He recognizes that he needs Pennsylvania and I’m sure he’ll win Pennsylvania,” said Biden supporter Bob Bradshaw of Carlisle.

Biden’s campaign isn’t the only one with its sights set on Pennsylvania; the Trump campaign held events in Bucks, Luzerne and Westmoreland Counties last week alone.