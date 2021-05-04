Jeff Haste, chairman of the Dauphin County Board of Commissioners, announces his retirement

Haste, who has served as a commissioner since 2002, announced he will step down at the end of the month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Commissioner Chair Jeff Haste announced that he is retiring, effective May 31.

Haste has served on the Board of Commissioners since being appointed to fill the unexpired term of the resigning John D. Payne in 2002. He was then elected to a full, four-year term in 2003 and has been re-elected four times since.

He has served as chairman since 2004.

"It has been the greatest honor to have served the people of Dauphin County as Commissioner since January 2003," Haste said in a letter announcing his retirement. "The friendships I have made during this time I will never forget. I am incredibly proud of my fellow elected officials, at all levels of government, in Dauphin County. Serving Dauphin County has been a team effort.

"I am also deeply proud of the dedicated county employees who serve the citizens of Dauphin County. Their hard work keeps county government operating every day, even through difficult times, and will always be an inspiration to me."

Haste oversees the county's budgetary and finance matters, along with the prison, county parks and recreation, the Conservation District, Cooperative Extension, the General Authority, information technology, purchasing, transportation, adult probation, and the Industrial Development Authority, according to the county government website.

Prior to his appointment to the board of commissioners, Haste served as the Director of Government Relations and Business Development for the consulting engineering firm of Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, Inc. He has also served in the Pennsylvania General Assembly as a full-time state legislator for the 104th District.

From 1988 to 1996, he served as Dauphin County's Administrator/Chief Clerk/ Personnel Director, responsible for the day-to-day operations of the county. He has also worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the state Senate, Republican State Committee and the Department of State.

Commissioner Haste graduated from Shippensburg University in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in Administration of Justice and Law Enforcement, serving all four years as class president and earning dean's list honors.

He is a 1977 graduate of Lewistown Area High School. He is also a dedicated husband to his wife, Maria, father of four, grandfather, and avid outdoorsman.

A replacement for Haste will be appointed by the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas.

"Looking ahead, I know the future of Dauphin County is bright. I am exceptionally proud of Dauphin County's people, elected officials, employees, local government leaders, and community partners and humbled by all we have accomplished together over the years.