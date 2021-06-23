Dauphin County man will serve up to 202 years in prison for 2019 break-in, rape of juvenile victim

James Dubuisson was convicted of raping the victim at knifepoint during a 2019 incident in Lower Paxton Township.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man convicted of breaking into a home and raping a juvenile victim at knifepoint in 2019 will serve a prison term of up to 202 years after a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Dauphin County Court.

James A. Dubuisson was sentenced immediately after his conviction by a jury on charges of rape, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, and tampering with evidence, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Judge Deborah E. Curcillo issued a sentence of 101 to 202 years in state prison, Chardo said in a press release. Dubuisson was also classified as a sexually violent predator as part of his sentencing, Chardo said.

The case arose from an incident on July 21, 2019, when Dubuisson unlawfully entered a home in Lower Paxton Township, raped the juvenile victim at knife-point, and tried to clean up the scene by bathing the victim and removing the bedding from where the crime occurred.

Police began suspecting Dubuisson when he returned to the scene of the crime during their investigation and provided police with false identifying information.

DNA collected from a forensic examination of the victim was later match to Dubuisson through the Combined DNA Index System.

His DNA was present in the CODIS system due to a 1999 conviction for aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and unlawful restraint, according to prosecutors.

"This outcome was possible only through the tenacity and strength of the victim in pursuing justice for herself and the extraordinary work by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department," Chardo said.