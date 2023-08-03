Suspect charged in stabbing that left one woman injured in Harrisburg

Jemale Brown, 41, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, according to Harrisburg Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a Harrisburg man with attempted homicide and other offenses following the investigation of an early Sunday morning stabbing that left a woman injured in the city.

Jemale Brown, 41, is also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection to the alleged incident, which police say occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the downtown Amtrak station at 4th and Chestnut streets.

According to police, responding officers located a woman suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition, but her condition has more recently been upgraded to stable, police said.

The investigation of the incident determined Brown was a suspect. He was charged and arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

Following his arraignment, Brown was remanded to Dauphin County Prison after bail was denied by Magisterial District Judge Kenneth A. Lenker, who determined Brown was a danger to society, according to court records.