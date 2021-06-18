Investigation determines Dauphin County Prison inmate found unresponsive in cell last month died by suicide

A corrections officer found Kyle Joseph Nadwodny, 37, unresponsive in his cell on May 12. Nadwodny was tied to his bedding materials, a county spokesperson said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The investigation into the death of a Dauphin County Prison inmate found unresponsive in his cell last month determined he died of suicide, a county spokesperson said Friday.

Emergency medical assistance was summoned and performed, but Nadwodny was pronounced dead at the prison.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office ruled the death suicide by passive hanging.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation, which included reviews of autopsy and toxicology reports, reports from prison staff, and relevant video, the county said.

The investigation determined Nadwodny tied the bedding materials to his body. No one else was involved in the death, according to investigators.

Nadwodny’s cellmate woke up when the corrections officer entered the cell in response to the medical emergency.

Nadwodny had been incarcerated a week earlier, following arraignment on dozens of criminal counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography, according to the county.

Per protocol, considering his recent arrival at DCP, Nadwodny was on watch status – prison staff would have made regular checks on him in his cell, the county said.

That protocol was followed the night before and in the early morning hours before Nadwodny was found unresponsive, according to Director of Corrections Brian Clark.