PennDOT: Lane restrictions planned for I-83 near Jonestown Road in Dauphin County this week

Lane restrictions will be in place overnight on Thursday and Sunday this week, weather permitting, so workers can do maintenance on the bridge over Valley Rd.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County drivers on Interstate 83 North near Harrisburg should be wary of lane restrictions planned for the evening hours this week, according to PennDOT.

Lane restrictions will be implemented Thursday and Sunday nights along I-83 just north of Route 22 (Jonestown Road), so that workers can perform mechanical grooving on the bridge carrying the interstate across Valley Road, PennDOT said. The lane restrictions will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone, PennDOT said.

You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, PennDOT said.