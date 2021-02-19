Rest stops at Grantville Exit of I-81 in Dauphin Count will re-open Monday, PennDOT says

The rest areas were closed for reconstruction in October 2019, PennDOT says. They will be back open for travelers on Monday.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Two rest stops along Interstate 81 in Dauphin County that have been closed for renovations for more than a year will be back open Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The rest areas, located at the Grantville Exit of I-81, were closed in October 2019, PennDOT said.

“We’re pleased to open these facilities to the traveling public,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “The improvements that we’ve made to this busy rest area location will help make people’s travels a little more comfortable.”

The improved facilities include 10 additional truck parking spaces, a tire filling station, a fenced pet relief area, a signalized bus drop off lane, and a PA State Police inspection lane, according to PennDOT.

Each new facility also features improved amenities and enhancements, including new restrooms and an ADA-accessible family restroom with changing stations and toddler seats, ambulatory and ADA stalls in each rest room, touch-free faucets, hand dryers and flushometers, PennDOT said.

Additionally, upgraded vending machines and a water fountain with a bottle filling station have been installed at the facility, according to PennDOT.

