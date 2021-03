The crash was reported around 4 p.m., and the roadway remains closed, State Police said. No further details were immediately available.

ENOLA, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 81 North near Harrisburg is closed while police and emergency crews investigate a fatal crash, State Police said Friday.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of the George Wade Bridge, according to emergency dispatch.

At least two vehicles were involved.

No further details about the crash were immediately available, but State Police did confirm at least one person is dead.