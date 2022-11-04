Multi-vehicle crash closes Interstate 81 between Front Street and Enola/Marysville exits

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — All lanes of Interstate 81 between Front Street in Dauphin County and the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County were closed by a crash Monday morning, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m., and reportedly involves multiple vehicles, according to PennDOT and 511pa.com.
According to PennDOT, a motorist hit a disabled box truck in the shoulder that was being assisted by a service company. PennDOT's Beltway Patrol had been there and cleared for the assisting agency to assist the disabled truck, the agency's spokesperson said.
A worker with the service company has reportedly been injured, according to PennDOT.
Interstate 81 North is closed at Exit 65 to provide a landing zone for the Life Lion helicopter, PennDOT said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as long-term traffic delays are expected.
FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.