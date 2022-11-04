Multi-vehicle crash closes Interstate 81 between Front Street and Enola/Marysville exits

The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on I-81 South. The highway's northbound lanes are closed at Exit 65 to provide a landing area for the Life Lion helicopter.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — All lanes of Interstate 81 between Front Street in Dauphin County and the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County were closed by a crash Monday morning, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m., and reportedly involves multiple vehicles, according to PennDOT and 511pa.com.

According to PennDOT, a motorist hit a disabled box truck in the shoulder that was being assisted by a service company. PennDOT's Beltway Patrol had been there and cleared for the assisting agency to assist the disabled truck, the agency's spokesperson said.

A worker with the service company has reportedly been injured, according to PennDOT.

Interstate 81 North is closed at Exit 65 to provide a landing zone for the Life Lion helicopter, PennDOT said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as long-term traffic delays are expected.

DAUPHIN CO: 81 southbound is closed at mile marker 65.5 for a crash. Traffic is being detoured off exit 66. Avoid the area. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) April 11, 2022