Newly hired Dauphin County prison official leaves position, 3 weeks after being placed on paid leave

Kevin Myers, who was hired in February as the prison's internal affairs investigator, left his position on May 12 after being placed on leave, a spokesperson said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from February 8.

Dauphin County Prison internal affairs investigator Kevin Myers has left his position, roughly three months after being hired and less than three weeks after being placed on paid administrative leave, a county spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Myers was hired in early February to fill the newly formed position at the prison. He was expected to receive an annual salary of just under $105,000 per year.

But Myers was placed on administrative leave on April 27 after an executive meeting of the prison's Board of Directors to discuss "personnel matters."

County officials did not say why Myers was placed on paid leave, nor did they provide any details on how long he would be gone.

Their only comment was that the length of the leave was "undetermined," and that they would not comment further on any personnel matters.

On Wednesday, county spokesperson Brett Hambright said Myers was "no longer employed by Dauphin County," though he did not say whether Myers resigned or had been fired.

Hambright said Myers' last date of employment with the county was May 12.

"Beyond that, we do not comment on personnel matters," Hambright said.

Dauphin County Prison leaders "are committed to accountability," Hambright said, and they "(intend) to fill the Internal Affairs role as quickly as possible."

Myers' hiring, which was announced in early February, was hailed by county officials as the beginning of a "new era of transparency" at the prison, where 18 people have died since the beginning of 2019.

Myers, who previously worked with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was hired to "oversee accountability for any misconduct by corrections officers," prison officials said at the time of his hiring.

Officials acknowledged they faced an uphill battle to change the reputation and culture of the jail, but said they were cautiously optimistic that with time, it can be done.

On the same day that Myers' hiring was announced, the prison announced that former Lancaster City Bureau of Police Chief John Bey was hired for the newly created position of Director of Criminal Justice. Bey was tasked with increasing staff efficiency and benefitting incarcerated individuals throughout their contact with the criminal justice system.