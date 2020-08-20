Inmate at Dauphin County Prison suffers fatal medical event

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner's Office and Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of an inmate at Dauphin County Prison, prison officials said Thursday.
The 46-year-old male inmate, whom officials did not identify, collapsed Thursday morning and suffered a fatal medical event while receiving treatment.
Prison staff immediately administered first aid and called EMS, but lifesaving measures failed, prison officials said.
The inmate was incarcerated since August 13 on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture controlled substance.
An autopsy has been scheduled.