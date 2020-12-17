Indiana couple found at Harrisburg hotel with $100,000 worth of counterfeit designer items, police say

Larry Jones Jr. and Maria Bonner were found with over 900 phony items bearing labels from designers like Gucci, Fendi, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and others.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A couple from Indiana has been charged after Lower Paxton Township Police discovered more than 900 counterfeit items worth an estimated $100,000 during a search of their vehicle on Tuesday.

Larry Jones Jr., 42, and Maria Bonner, 37, both of Indianapolis, are charged with trademark counterfeiting, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the incident, which occurred at a Ramada Inn on the 300 block of N. Mountain Road in Harrisburg, police say.

According to police, members of the Community Engagement Team observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel and approached the occupants, later identified as Jones and Bonner.

A search of the vehicle produced more than 900 counterfeit items bearing fake labels of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Christian Dior, Fendi, Burberry, Nike, and other trademarked products, according to police.

Investigators also discovered a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their possession, police say.