Harrisburg man will serve 46 months after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges

Michael Windham, 22, will serve a 46-month sentence for conspiring with others to illegally purchase firearms for felons or people under indictment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he and three co-conspirators illegally purchased firearms for convicted felons and those under indictment.

Michael Windham, 22, was sentenced to a prison term of 46 months by U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson at a recent hearing, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Windham was prohibited by law from possessing a gun, but he arranged for 23-year-old Taashaun Mansfield, of Harrisburg, to purchase a gun for him, Gurganus said.

Mansfield also purchased six other guns for felons, according to Gurganus.

Mansfield, of Harrisburg, entered a guilty plea to weapons offenses and was sentenced to 37 months in prison last month.

34-year-old Antonio Godbolt, of Harrisburg, entered a guilty plea to conspiring to straw purchase guns and possessing a gun as a felon and is awaiting sentencing, Gurganus said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives brought the case in conjunction with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.