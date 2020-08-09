I-83/I-283 southbound interchange ramps in Dauphin County will be closed overnight from Sept. 13-18, PennDOT says

The ramps will be closed so workers can repair a parapet damaged by a tractor-trailer several weeks ago, according to PennDOT.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The southbound Interstate 83/Interstate 283 interchange ramps in Swatara Township, Dauphin County will be closed overnight next week to repair a damaged parapet that was struck by a tractor trailer several weeks ago, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The closures will be in effect nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Sunday and running through Friday, Sept. 18, PennDOT said.

All traffic will be detoured onto the Hershey/Derry Street/Paxton Street Exit, according to PennDOT.

Traffic heading southbound on I-283 will continue southbound on Eisenhower Boulevard, turn left onto Route 441 (Lindle Road) and right onto the southbound I-283 on-ramp.