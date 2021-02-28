I-81 closed after multi-vehicle crash; pedestrian injured in East Hanover Township

Police were investigating a previous multi-vehicle crash when another vehicle struck the vehicles. An officer and a driver had to dive out of the vehicle's way.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Interstate 81 southbound is currently closed after a Sunday morning multi-vehicle crash in East Hanover Township.

According to state police, officers were on the scene of the crash on I-81 south near mile marker 78.4, when another vehicle hit the vehicles involved in the previous crash.

An officer investigating the first crash and the driver of one of the vehicles had to dive out of the oncoming vehicle's way. One pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, police said.