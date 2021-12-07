Hummelstown woman dies in Lancaster County crash

Tyenna Monae Morris, 24, succumbed to injuries sustained in a Sunday morning crash on the 2900 block of Lincoln Highway East near Gordonville, police say.

GORDONVILLE, Pa. — A 24-year-old Dauphin County woman died Sunday of injuries sustained in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, police say.

Tyenna Monae Morris, of Hummelstown, was pronounced dead Sunday after a crash that occurred around 7:40 a.m. on the 2900 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Morris was driving a 2020 Ford Escape west on the roadway when her vehicle crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and struck a tractor trailer, police say. The impact from the crash sent her vehicle off the shoulder of the roadway, where it struck a utility pole before coming to rest on an embankment.

Morris and a passenger, 22-year-old Tyjmere Edwards of Philadelphia, were trapped inside the vehicle and required extraction by members of the Ronks Fire Company, which responded to the scene, police say.

Both were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where Morris later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Edwards is admitted to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 45-year-old Maciej Gasienica-Sobczak of Chicago, was not injured, police say.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

The roadway remained fully closed for approximately three hours, and traffic control was in place for continued work until nearly 3 p.m., according to police.