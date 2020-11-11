Hummelstown Police are teaming up with the Lower Dauphin School District for a Turkey Bowl food drive

They're asking members of the community to help by donating non-perishable food items to supply the Hummelstown Food Bank. The event will be held through Nov. 20.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The Hummelstown Borough Police Department and the Lower Dauphin School District, in partnership with local businesses, are sponsoring a food drive event through November 20.

Non-perishable food items are being sought to supply the Hummelstown Food Bank with much needed items for the holiday season, the police department said.

Traditionally, the police department and the school district have held an annual Turkey Bowl event, in which members of each group compete in a bowling match for bragging rights. The winner each year has the honor of displaying a large turkey trophy for a year after the match, while the loser displays a plush turkey as a constant reminder of their defeat.

"This year, COVID-19 prevent us from gathering with our friends at Lower Dauphin, but we don't want the overall goal of food donation to be lost," the department said. "There are several families in our community that rely on the Hummelstown Food Bank throughout the year."

So the police department and the school district are asking the community to contribute to the food drive to keep the yearly tradition alive.

A donation box is located at the Hummelstown Municipal Building at 261 Quarry Road, and food may be dropped off 24 hours a day inside the front entrance, the department said.

Donation boxes at each of the Lower Dauphin School Buildings are available for students and staff to contribute to the food drive as well.

Any members of the community willing to donate also may drop off food items at the following businesses during regular business hours: