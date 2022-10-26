Hummelstown-area interchange to be named for fallen Derry Township Police officer Michael Henry Jr.

The interchange between Route 322 and Pa. Route 2005 will be named for Henry, who died of injuries suffered during training in October 2019, Rep. Tom Mehaffie said.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., a Derry Township Police Department officer who died of injuries suffered during training in 2019, Rep. Tom Mehaffie said Wednesday in a press release.

Mehaffie, a Dauphin County Republican, sought the commemorative naming of the interchange between U.S. Route 322 and Pa. Route 2005 in remembrance of the 22-year veteran patrol officer.

“Dauphin County suffered a tragic loss three years ago when Officer Henry was injured during motorcycle training and subsequently died,” Mehaffie said. “Signage on this busy interchange will help to preserve the memory of a dedicated public servant who not only served in the U.S. Army and Pennsylvania National Guard, but also gave so much of his time and talents to Derry Township. I was humbled to partner with his widow, Jackie, and their children on this initiative.”

The interchange naming was incorporated in House Bill 2637, which passed both the House and Senate before being sent to the governor’s desk this week.

During his career as a police officer, Henry served in the Traffic Safety Unit reconstructing major crashes, and as a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program Inspector.