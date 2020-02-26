Hummelstown Borough Police: Owner of sick dog found abandoned on Christmas Eve has been charged

The owner of the Chocolate Lab, later dubbed "Santa," left the dog to fend for itself due to frustration with his behavior and health issues, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Hummelstown Borough Police Department say the owner of a sick dog found running around the city has been charged with three non-traffic summary offenses after an investigation determined he abandoned the animal because of its illness.

The dog, a Chocolate Lab, was found roaming around the city on Dec. 24, police say.

His rescuers dubbed him "Santa," according to police.

A local resident found the dog, and with help from police, it was transported to the Dauphin County Humane Society for treatment. "Santa" is currently being treated for Lyme Disease, and will be placed for adoption once he is recovered, police say.

An investigation determined the dog's owner grew frustrated with the dog's behavior due to its age and health and released the dog to fend for itself, police say.