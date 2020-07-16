Hummelstown Arts Festival canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

The 39th Annual Hummelstown Arts Festival, scheduled for September 19, has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, organizers said Thursday on Facebook.
"This year's health concerns were so great that the committee ultimately decided that the risk to the community was too great and that canceling it was the most responsible thing to do," the festival's Facebook announcement said. "The committee greatly appreciates the support of both the community and the art community in general."
Next year's Arts Festival is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021. More information will be released early next year, the festival's organizers said.