Humane Society of Harrisburg to host GLOW 5K 'virtual run' fundraiser

The event, set to begin on May 2, asks participants to film themselves running a 5K. Funds benefit the HSHA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanks to social distancing rules put in place to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, gathering in large groups to run 5K races is physically impossible.

But that doesn't mean you can't run a virtual 5K -- and help the Humane Society of Harrisburg save homeless animals in the process.

The HSHA announced Tuesday it will hold the GLOW 5K benefit race from May 2-9.

Open to anyone -- serious runners, casual walkers, and all skill levels in between -- the GLOW 5K is a competition that can take place in your neighborhood or on a treadmill.

Participants have one week to shoot a video of themselves completing a 5K run, starting on Saturday, May 2. The results can be uploaded via an email form any time between 12:01 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on May 9.

Medals will be awarded to the top finisher in multiple age categories, and there will be several fun medal categories as well, such as "Most Spirited," "Completed 5K Furthest Distance from HSHA."

Participants who raise $75 or more will receive an exclusive GLOW 5K t-shirt.

The GLOW 5K benefits HSHA, whose mission is to build a better community for pets and people through compassion, protection, education, and collaboration.

The organization accepts homeless animals regardless of their breed, age, medical condition, or behavioral condition and takes in thousands of homeless animals each year.