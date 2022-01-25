Harrisburg tire shop owner expects to reopen late 2022

Howard Henry, whose business was destroyed when a retaining wall collapsed in 2016, settled a lawsuit in December which will allow him to reopen.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Howard Henry hasn't been this relieved in six years.

After countless court battles and lawsuits to determine fault and damages over the retaining wall collapse which destroyed his tire shop business in 2016, Henry says he settled for an undisclosed sum.

The most important result for Mr. Henry though is he'll be able to reopen Howard Tire and Auto in the near future, hopefully, he says, as early as September.

"I feel great. I've been waiting on this for so long. It’s such a good feeling that it’s over," Henry said.

Henry's business, and life, were thrown into upheaval on May 5, 2016, when the more than 100-year-old wall which stood above his business on Cameron Street, next to the Mulberry Street Bridge, collapsed onto his roof, bringing with it rocks, debris, and a car which was sitting in the parking lot to the McFarland Apartment complex.

Lawyers and judges failed to determine who was at fault for the collapse until mid-2021, and court-mandated clean-up of the site did not begin until last summer.

Henry says his building is now structurally sound, but the inside is a mess. He was forced to close Howard Tire and Auto in late 2016, and because of safety issues, the building has sat vacant since. Henry says there's deterioration throughout his two-story shop. In order to reopen, he needs to fix that and restock his shelves with car parts and tires.

It's a lengthy process, he admits. Not only does he not know when the payout from the lawsuit settlement will come, but when it does, he needs to market his business is reopening. He hopes he can open his doors again to customers early September, but is also realistic it may not happen until November.