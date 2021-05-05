PA Crime Stoppers offers reward for information leading to arrest in Lower Paxton Township homicide

Frank Berryman, 21, was killed in a shooting Saturday night on the 4900 block of Lancer Street, police say. The incident is under investigation.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect or suspects in a shooting that killed 21-year-old Frank Berryman Saturday night.

The incident occurred on the 4900 block of Lancer Street at about 9:30 p.m., police say.

Officers responding to the scene found Berryman inside an apartment building, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries, police say.

Multiple witnesses told police an unknown vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police Det. Greg Langley at (717) 657-5656 ext. 1142 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.