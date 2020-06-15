Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse will reopen Friday

Face masks will be required, and social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place when the Grantville, Dauphin County venue reopens

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse announced it will open Friday, after Dauphin County was moved into the Green Phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

There will be social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in place, the casino said.

“We are very excited to reopen Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course on Friday, June 19th, at 9:00 a.m.," vice president and general manager Dan Ihm said in a press release. "While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority.

"With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions. Our returning team members will be trained on these procedures and our guests will see reminder signage about them throughout the property."

These new protocols include, but are not limited to, the following:

Capacity on the gaming floor will be limited to no more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy.

Floor decals and signage will be in place to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines

Table game seating will be limited, and slot machines will be configured to meet social distancing requirements.

Live music, entertainment, convention, and banquet services will remain suspended.

There will be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events.

Restaurant offerings will be limited and serviced from The Eatery.

Final Cut, Epic Buffet, Mountain View, Skybox, Paddock Café, Homestretch, and Main Event venues will remain closed.

The poker room, Top Golf, H-Lounge and valet will also be closed.

The following additional health and safety measures will also be implemented, Ihm said:

Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to their shift.

Guests will be required to wear masks and must respond to a health screening prior to entry.

Slot machines and table games will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.

Sanitizer stations will be installed on the casino floor and be readily available throughout the facility.

A fog machine will be deployed to disinfect and sanitize the property every night.

The casino will be closed daily from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for deep cleaning.