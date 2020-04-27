Highspire Police are searching for missing/endangered woman

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Highspire Borough Police are searching for a missing woman who relatives believe may be in danger.
Shelia Renee Wanda, 39, was last seen leaving her home in Highspire Sunday at about 11:30 a.m., police say. She was wearing blue jeans, a pink or purple shirt, and a zip-up hooded jacket.
Wanda is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 145 pounds.
Police say she suffers from major depression, bipolar and schizoaffective disorder.
Police believe Wanda is operating a black 2003 Honda Accord with PA registration JVP8731, and may be in the Baltimroe area. Her family thinks she may be in danger, according to police.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Highspire Police at (717) 558-6900.