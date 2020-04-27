Highspire Police are searching for missing/endangered woman

Shelia Renee Wanda, 39, was last seen leaving her home Sunday morning, police say. Her family believes she may be in danger.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Highspire Borough Police are searching for a missing woman who relatives believe may be in danger.

Shelia Renee Wanda, 39, was last seen leaving her home in Highspire Sunday at about 11:30 a.m., police say. She was wearing blue jeans, a pink or purple shirt, and a zip-up hooded jacket.

Wanda is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 145 pounds.

Police say she suffers from major depression, bipolar and schizoaffective disorder.

Police believe Wanda is operating a black 2003 Honda Accord with PA registration JVP8731, and may be in the Baltimroe area. Her family thinks she may be in danger, according to police.