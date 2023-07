Highspire residents are advised to boil their water due to construction damaging a water main near Poplar Street and Burd Run.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Residents in the Borough of Highspire are advised to boil their water until further notice due to a damaged water main.

Construction near Poplar Street and Burd Run damaged the pipe, borough officials said. The utility company, Vieola North America, has been notified.