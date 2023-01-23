Hershey's Chocolate World celebrates the Lunar New Year

The sweetest place on Earth celebrated the Year of the Rabbit the best way they know how: with chocolate!

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Chocolate World hosted a Lunar New Year celebration today, marking the Year of the Rabbit.

People gathered and dressed up to honor the celebration of the new year.

The event featured traditional dances such as the lion dance, folk dance and fan dance.

Visitors also got the chance to enjoy special potstickers and take home some free chocolate samples.

One of the event's organizers said it's important to teach the community about other cultures.

"It's very important for us to bring our community something that we can do together like this," said Evelyn Platon, the co-leader for The Hershey Company's Asian and Pacific Islander Business Resource Group. "We can spend time together and celebrate our culture and tradition. We would like to get everyone to experience it with us and thank them for celebrating."

The next Lunar New Year event at Hershey's Chocolate World will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29.