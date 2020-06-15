Hershey's Chocolate Tour and Create Your Own Candy Bar attractions will re-open Friday

Guests will need to reserve a free timed-entry pass to enter the building and grounds

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Chocolate World announced that two of its most popular attractions, Hershey's Chocolate Tour and Hershey's Create-Your-Own Candy Bar will re-open on Friday.

The attractions will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

For guests’ continued safety & well-being, Hershey’s Chocolate World is reducing the number of visitors who can be in the building at any one time. Hershey’s Chocolate World requires a timed entry pass to enter the building and grounds.

Guests can reserve a free timed entry pass and tickets for Hershey’s Create Your Own Candy Bar at tickets.hersheys.com.

Hershey’s Chocolate World has re-opened with elevated safety requirements for guests to ensure continued community health. For entry, all guests will be required to:

Wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth at all times

Maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet

Undergo temperature screening before entering. Guest temperatures must be under 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit to enter Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction

For more details on what Hershey’s Chocolate World is doing to create a safe and sweet environment for guests, visit chocolateworld.com.