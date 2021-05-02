Hersheypark's 2021 season will open April 2

The park's 115th season will feature a new ticket offer and three new culinary experiences in its new Chocolatetown region, Hersheypark said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark will open its 2021 season on April 2, the park announced Friday.

The park's 115th season will feature a new ticket offer and three new culinary experiences in its new Chocolatetown region, Hersheypark said in a press release.

Guests can save 40 percent on one-day tickets when they purchase online with the current Best Price Of The Year offer, Hersheypark said.

For the first time ever, tickets purchased during this sale will be valid on any 2021 public operating day through Jan. 2, 2022.

Hersheypark will be open most weekends in April and May, with daily operations from Memorial Day to Labor Day followed by September weekends.

The Park will also be open in October for select Hersheypark In The Dark weekends and select dates over six weeks in November and December for the Hersheypark Christmas Candylane seasonal event.

Tickets include three parks in one with a wide range of family-friendly and thrill attractions, featuring the new Candymonium hypercoaster; The Boardwalk At Hersheypark water park (open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend) with one million gallons of water; and ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.

To purchase tickets, visit Hersheypark.com/tickets.

New Culinary Offerings

Inspired by the vision of chocolate entrepreneur and our founder Milton S. Hershey, an all-new, full-service restaurant, bar & patio, ice cream parlor, and confectionery kitchen will open early this summer season in Hershey’s Chocolatetown.

The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio features past and present pieces from the Hersheypark ride collection, one-of-a-kind views of neighboring attractions, and a second story patio with a bar.

The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen is led by Chef Cher Harris, and features a curated collection of confections including chocolate-dipped treats, decadent desserts, signature hand-crafted fudge, and more.

Milton's Ice Cream Parlor is inspired by Mr. Hershey's early ventures in sweetness that came before his famous chocolate factory. Expert Ice Creamologists will craft custom creations from house-made ice cream, Hershey’s candy toppings, decadent sauces, and more.