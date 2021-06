Park guests can check the availability of rides via the Hersheypark app.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Update (11:50 a.m.): Power has been now been restored at Hersheypark.

Previous: Hersheypark announced an unexpected power outage on Sunday morning via their Facebook page.

The power outage is affecting rides in The Boardwalk, Midway America and the Pioneer Frontier regions.

